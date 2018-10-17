MJ Akbar
MJ Akbar has been accused by five women of sexual misconductSAM PANTHAKY/AFP/Getty Images

Union Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs MJ Akbar resigned on Wednesday over sexual assault allegations following the #MeToo storm in India.  

The journalist-turned-politician was accused of sexual harassment by at least 10 female journalists in the past two weeks. He was on an official visit to Nigeria at that time. 

After returning to India on Sunday, Akbar had issued a statement saying that the allegations were false. He even went on to file a defamation suit against journalist Priya Ramani, who was the first person to come out to state that he sexually harassed her. 