Union Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs MJ Akbar resigned on Wednesday over sexual assault allegations following the #MeToo storm in India.

The journalist-turned-politician was accused of sexual harassment by at least 10 female journalists in the past two weeks. He was on an official visit to Nigeria at that time.

#MJAkbar resigns from his post of Minister of State External Affairs MEA. pic.twitter.com/dxf4EtFl5P — ANI (@ANI) October 17, 2018

After returning to India on Sunday, Akbar had issued a statement saying that the allegations were false. He even went on to file a defamation suit against journalist Priya Ramani, who was the first person to come out to state that he sexually harassed her.