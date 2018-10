As #MeToo allegations take India by storm, Union Minister of State in the External Affairs Ministry MJ Akbar reportedly tendered his resignation on Sunday. At least eight journalists have accused him of sexually harassing them.

Reports claim that Akbar has sent his resignation by email. A meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be convened later in the day to address the matter.

According to CNN News18, Akbar has requested a meeting with External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj.