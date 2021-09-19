The #MeToo controversy looms over Punjab Chief Minister-designate Charanjit Singh Channi, who was accused of sending indecent messages to a senior woman IAS officer.

The alleged controversy came to light in October 2018 when Channi was the Technical Education Minister, and then Chief Minister Amarinder Singh had said the matter was brought to his notice and that it was "resolved" to the satisfaction of the woman officer concerned.

At that time, the #MeToo movement was hogging the limelight across the country.

Punjab's new CM

Channi, who was the Technical Educational and Industrial Training Minister in the Amarinder Singh, was, for quite some time, a hard critic of the Chief Minister. The 48-year-old Channi has also been Leader of Opposition in the Punjab Assembly during the Parkash Singh Badal-led Akali-BJP government.

His appointment was announced by state party in-charge Harish Rawat on Twitter.

"It gives me immense pleasure to announce that Sh. #CharanjitSinghChanni has been unanimously elected as the Leader of the Congress Legislature Party of Punjab", Rawat said.

(With inputs from IANS)