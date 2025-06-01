Dharma Productions' Homebound, backed by Karan Johar, directed by Neeraj Ghaywan (Masaan), and shot by Pratik Shah, received critical acclaim at Cannes 2025. Starring Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa, and Janhvi Kapoor, the film earned a standing ovation following its screening.

However, just a week after its success at Cannes, the film continues to make headlines, but for the wrong reasons. Cinematographer Pratik Shah has been accused of alleged abuse and inappropriate behaviour by multiple women. In response, Dharma Productions has distanced itself from him.

Recently, cinematographer Pratik Shah's name surfaced in controversy after independent filmmaker Abhinav Singh took to Instagram to accuse him of alleged abuse. Without initially naming anyone, Abhinav warned his female followers about a certain cinematographer, describing him as "highly manipulative" and "emotionally abusive."

He wrote, "To my female friends: Please be cautious around a certain cinematographer I've encountered—he's highly manipulative and emotionally abusive based on my personal experience. If you want details, feel free to DM me."

Later, Abhinav revealed that he was referring to Pratik Shah. He added, "The number of women who've reached out to me is honestly frightening. I feel like I'm having a Margot Robbie moment from Bombshell. I will not be silenced. And to those who are still employing him—f**k you. His name is Pratik Shah. He's a cinematographer."

"I've spoken out, and now I'm hearing from others, people who've felt silenced or sidelined. It's heartbreaking. The patterns are undeniable. Many have called him a predator," he added.

Filmmaker-writer Srishti Riya Jain also amplified several allegations against Pratik on Reddit. She criticised the industry for its "selective attention span and gaze" when it comes to acclaimed individuals.

"To everyone pretending to act shocked, scandalised, and suddenly awoken from their slumber... THIS man worked on one of the 'most empathetic' films of the year, or so the interviews at Cannes claimed," she wrote.

The alleged Reddit post also featured anonymous individuals calling out Pratik for his misconduct.

One person added, "He sent me a follow request last year while I was liking a mutual friend's pictures. I accepted it, and he said it was a mistake. I unfollowed him immediately — it felt off."

Dharma reacts to Pratik Shah controversy

On Saturday, Karan Johar's Dharma Productions stated the controversy, reaffirming its zero-tolerance policy.

Quoted by the Times of India, the statement read, "At Dharma Productions, we have a zero tolerance policy against inappropriate behaviour and sexual harassment towards any individual working with us in any capacity, and we treat sexual harassment cases very seriously."

They clarified, "Mr. Pratik Shah was a freelancer on the project Homebound and worked with us for a limited period. His engagement with us has been completed. During this period, our internal committee for POSH did not receive any complaints against him from any cast or crew member."

Hansal Mehta reacts

Acclaimed filmmaker Hansal Mehta has now reacted to the controversy. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), he demanded an investigation into the matter and emphasised that silence around such behaviour must be broken.

He wrote, "Abuse thrives in silence. It festers in fear. Predatory behaviour by men in positions of power must be investigated thoroughly, and if found true, must be called out — unequivocally, and without delay. For too long, predators have weaponised influence, privilege, and fear to silence survivors. That silence must be broken."

He further added, "Women in positions of authority, too, have inflicted harm. Abuse has many forms. It is not always sexual. Mental, emotional and psychological abuse can be just as scarring. Just as violating."

Calling out toxicity in creative workspaces, Mehta noted, "Workspaces — especially creative ones — often cloak toxicity in the name of 'passion' or 'genius.' That must stop. No art, no film, no script is worth the cost of someone's safety or sanity."

He concluded, "Accountability is not cancel culture. It is a cultural correction. Call out the predators. Call out the habitual abuser. Hold them accountable. Let no power be above decency."

Who is Pratik Shah?

Pratik Shah is known for his work on projects such as Jubilee, CTRL, and Homebound. Despite the serious allegations, he has not yet issued a statement. His social media accounts have either been deleted or deactivated, making him unavailable for comment.

According to THR India, this is not the first time Shah has faced such allegations. Four years ago, a similar situation reportedly occurred, though it was resolved with just a warning.

International Business Times tried reaching out to Pratik, but there was no response.