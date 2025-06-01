Congratulations are in order for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's niece, Sharmin Segal, who has welcomed her first child, a baby boy, with husband Aman Mehta. While the actor has not officially announced the birth or even her pregnancy, reports suggest that Sharmin, who resides in Ahmedabad, had travelled to Mumbai for the delivery.

The news of her baby's arrival was first reported by journalist Vickey Lalwani, who confirmed on Saturday evening that Sharmin gave birth to a boy. It is believed she welcomed her son on May 28.

About Sharmin's wedding

Sharmin and Aman tied the knot in an intimate destination wedding in Italy in 2023. Aman Mehta is the son of billionaire industrialist Samir Mehta, co-chairman of the Torrent Group, whose estimated net worth stands at $6.44 billion as of 2024.

Sharing the official photos, Sharmin wrote, "We got married!...and it was a struggle to find a perfect posed photo of you and I, but I believe that when you are experiencing a special time in your life and, you cherish the actual moment. Sometimes photos and words are not able to capture it. At the end of the day it is a emotion and it can't always be captured but it is ALWAYS felt."

She added, "The last few months have been a whirlwind of happy emotions and I'm so lucky I found you to share them with. Here is to new beginnings and growing with each other to become better versions of ourselves everyday! Thank you for being genuinely the best @amansmehta! I love you, always and forever."

About Sharmin Segal

Sharmin Segal represents the third generation of the Bhansali-Segal film lineage. Her grandfather, Mohan Segal, famously launched Rekha, while her mother, Bela Segal, edited Sanjay Leela Bhansali's acclaimed 2005 film Black. Before making her acting debut, Sharmin worked behind the scenes, assisting her uncle on films like Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela and Bajirao Mastani.