On October 13, members of Women in Cinema Collective (WCC) conducted a press conference and lashed out against members of Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) for handling the issue of the actress rape case in a carefree manner. During the press conference, veteran actress Revathy recalled an experience where a 17-year-old actress knocked her door to protect herself from a sexual harassment incident.

The members of WCC also slammed AMMA president Mohanlal for taking a soft stand in the actress abduction case in favour of the main accused, Dileep. A few days back, as a part of the #MeToo movement, Tess Joseph, a Bollywood casting director alleged that actor Mukesh had inappropriately behaved with her around 19 years ago during the shooting of a television quiz show.

As several terrifying accounts and testimonials of women start surfacing every day, IBTimes, India presents you the list of five Malayalam movies that glorified sexual harassment.

Kaantha Valayam

'Kaantha Valayam' is a 1980 Malayalam movie directed by legendary filmmaker IV Sasi. In the movie, Seema's character who is a receptionist at a hotel gets raped by her boss played by Jayan. After getting raped in a brutal manner, the character of Seema does not care to file a police complaint, instead, she blindly falls in love with Jayan. By twisting the story in this way, the director partially succeeded in glorifying rape and sexual harassment at the workplace.

The King

'The King' directed by Shaji Kailas was one of the biggest hits in the history of Malayalam cinema. The film featured Mammootty in the role of the district collector, while Vani Vishwanath played the character of his subordinate, the assistant collector. However, in one scene, Mammootty delivers a powerful punch dialogue to teach Vani that 'women are mere women, no matter whatever job she does'. Even though the scene crafted by scriptwriter Renji Panicker was well received by the audiences upon its release in 1995, it later racked up negative criticisms for its anti-women substance.

Praja

'Praja' is a 2001 film which featured Superstar Mohanlal in the role of Zakir Ali Hussain, an underworld don. Directed by Joshiy, this film was loaded with powerful punch dialogues penned by Renji Panicker. In one scene, the protagonist's character played by Mohanlal talks down to a lady cop in the lewdest manner, and at one point in time, he even tries to manhandle her. In one scene, Zakir Ali Hussain even reminds the lady cop that she had forgotten to zip her pants.

Narasimham

'Narasimham', another Mohanlal starrer directed by Shaji Kailas is one of the epitome of glorifying anti-women attitude on screen. In this film, the lead protagonist, Induchoodan consider women as a mere flesh meat, and he renders a long dialogue about his concept of a future bride.

"I need a girl whom I can beat and kick when I reach home after fully drunk. I need a girl whom I want to romance under blankets during rainy nights. And when I marry her, she should deliver my kids and should feed her. And last but not the least, when I die, she should cry out loudly remembering me," says the protagonist.

Kasaba

Kasaba is directed by Renji Panicker's son Nithin Renji Panicker. The movie portrays Mammootty in the role of a womaniser cop, and in one scene, Mammootty's CI Rajan Zachariah casually threatens to molest an IPS officer by pulling her pants. A few months back, actress Parvathy criticised this scene, and she soon became the victim of online bullying by the fans of the megastar.