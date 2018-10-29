Choreographer Sherif, whose talent came to light with Vijay TV's Ungalil Yaar Adutha Prabhu Deva, has made an announcement that he would be revealing the names of the female sexual harassers in the film industry on Monday evening, October 29, at 6 pm.

He tweeted, "I am going to reveal #metoo incident from lot of women about men out there in industry wait till 6pm today.@proyuvraaj @news7tamil @ndtv @PTTVOnlineNews @KollywudCinema @KollyBuzz @ThanthiTV @igtamil @behindwoods @galattadotcom @ibctamilmedia @sunnewstamil @timesofindia. [sic]"

The choreographer has further confirmed the news to a website that he will reveal some unexpected names. "Yes, what I said in that tweet is true, and I request to wait until 6 PM today evening. I will release a shocking video with some pictures, that will be unexpected," Behindwoods quotes him as saying.

Sherif is one of the fast-growing choreographers in Kollywood. He has directed the songs for the movies like Raja Rani, Trisha Illana Nayanthara, Soodhu Kavvum, etc. Recently, he choreographed a track from Rajinikanth's upcoming movie Petta.

Coming back to #MeToo, many actresses and female artists have joined the movement to shame those people, who had sexually harassed them in the past. Chinmayi narrated many such incidents from her life and named Vairamuthu as one of those who misbehaved with her.

Amala Paul, Yashika Aannand, Leena Manimekalai and Sruthi Hariharan are among many others who took the courage to speak about the issue.