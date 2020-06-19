In a bizarre but interesting incident, a meteorite has fallen at around 7 am in Sanchor area in Jalore district located in Rajasthan on Friday, June 19. The meteorite estimated to weigh about 2.78 kg is a metallic meteorite.

This metal is being called prima facie meteorite, but an official confirmation on the matter is yet awaited. A team of scientists is reaching the spot where it fell following which, it will be clear that what is this object found in the ground.

Police have already reached the spot and have informed the concerned authorities.

In another similar incident last year, a meteorite fell in the Nangla Kasota village in Rajasthan. The meteorite crashed in the fields and was responsible for creating a 20-feet deep crater in the field.

What are meteorites?

A meteorite is a term given to a piece of a comet or asteroid that falls into the Earth's atmosphere and survives to hit the surface. These objects come in three easy-to-remember categories: stony, metallic, and stony metallic.