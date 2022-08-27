Vivek Sharma, the Indian-origin VP of Meta's Horizon social media virtual reality (VR) platform, is departing from the company, at a time when Mark Zuckerberg doubles down on his $10 billion metaverse dream.

Sharma's team will now report to Vishal Shah, Meta's VP for metaverse, the media reported. Sharma has been with Meta for six years and is quitting just before the launch of Meta's new VR headset in October.

"We're thankful for Vivek's contributions across our Marketplace, gaming and metaverse teams over the last six years and we wish him well," a Meta spokesperson said in a statement to The Verge.

"Thanks to his leadership, the Horizon product group has built a strong team with an ambitious vision and it is just getting started," the spokesperson added.

Horizon Worlds is a social VR experience where you can discover new places with friends, build unique worlds of your own, and form teams to compete in action-packed games.

The Horizon Worlds social metaverse platform is currently available only on the company's Quest VR headsets.

Meta CEO Zuckerberg this week confirmed that the tech giant's upcoming VR headset will arrive this year in October.

Recently, after facing memes on his poorly-designed metaverse avatar, Zuckerberg posted new screenshots on Facebook and Instagram, showing off a more life-like version of himself.

He earlier posted a screenshot of his digital avatar standing in front of the Eiffel Tower, as the company expanded its Horizon World's metaverse experience to more countries in Europe.

However, the social media world did not like his pretty basic image, and bombarded him with memes.

