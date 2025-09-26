Meta has launched a new AI-powered feature in the Meta AI app and on meta.ai called Vibes, designed to let users create, remix, and share short-form videos.

The feature, announced by CEO Mark Zuckerberg, places an AI-generated video feed at the center of the Meta AI app. Users can start from scratch, edit their own content, or remix videos from the feed by adding music, changing styles, and building on other creators' work.

Meta said the tool also integrates with AI glasses and phone galleries, enabling users to pull in personal photos and videos to generate custom media. Finished creations can be shared across Meta AI, Instagram, Facebook Stories, and Reels.

"Vibes is the next step in making AI a more natural part of creative expression," the company said, describing it as a way to turn inspiration into collaborative video content.

The feed will evolve over time to become more personalized, showing a mix of AI-generated videos from creators and communities. If a video sparks interest, users can tap through to remix it directly in the app.

Beyond the new video feed, the Meta AI app remains the central hub for managing AI glasses and using Meta's assistant for queries, ideas, and creative tools.

Meta said it is working with visual artists and creators to expand its AI video tools further and plans to roll out more features in the coming months.