Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) and Meta have announced a strategic joint venture to develop and scale enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) solutions tailored for Indian enterprises and select international markets. This collaboration, revealed on August 29, 2025, signifies a pivotal moment in the integration of advanced AI technologies into India's business ecosystem.

The joint venture is backed by an initial investment of approximately Rs 855 crore (US$ 100 million), with RIL and Meta contributing in a 70% and 30% ratio, respectively. This financial commitment highlights the strategic importance both companies place on this initiative, which aims to leverage Meta's advanced open-source Llama models and RIL's extensive digital infrastructure and market reach.

The core of this collaboration is the development of an Enterprise AI Platform-as-a-Service. This platform will provide a secure, full-stack environment enabling organizations to customize, deploy, and govern generative AI models tailored to specific use cases. These use cases span a broad spectrum of enterprise functions, including sales and marketing, information technology development and operations, customer service, and finance, among others. The platform is designed to offer a suite of pre-configured AI solutions that address both cross-functional and industry-specific needs, thereby enhancing operational efficiency and innovation.

The integration of Meta's Llama models with RIL's digital backbone is expected to deliver enterprise-grade AI solutions at competitive price points, making them accessible to small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) as well as large corporations. The joint venture aims to deploy AI solutions at scale, capitalizing on the "Enterprise Grade" readiness of Llama, which has been validated across multiple production environments. This approach not only ensures high-performance models but also reduces the total cost of ownership, offering a cost-effective solution for enterprises.

Flexibility and scalability in AI deployment

One of the key advantages of this joint venture is the flexibility it offers in deploying AI solutions. The JV will have the capability to deploy over cloud, on-premises, and across its own infrastructure, allowing for proactive management of infrastructure costs. This flexibility is crucial in a diverse market like India, where enterprises have varying needs and capabilities.

The transaction is subject to customary regulatory approvals and is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2025. This timeline sets the stage for a rapid rollout of AI solutions, positioning the JV to make a significant impact on the Indian enterprise landscape.

The strategic importance of this partnership is underscored by the statements from the leaders of both companies.

Mukesh D. Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries Limited, emphasized the transformative potential of the JV, stating, "Partnering with Meta brings our vision of providing AI to every Indian and enterprise to life - by combining Meta's most widely adopted open-source Llama models with our deep expertise across multiple industries. We will democratize enterprise-grade AI for every Indian organization - from ambitious SMBs to blue-chip corporates, enabling them to innovate faster, operate more efficiently, and compete confidently on the global stage."

Mark Zuckerberg, Founder and CEO of Meta, echoed this sentiment, highlighting the opportunity to expand Meta's footprint in the enterprise space. "We're excited to deepen our partnership with Reliance to bring the power of open-source AI to Indian developers and enterprises. Through this joint venture, we're putting Meta's Llama models into real-world use, and I'm looking forward to Meta expanding its footprint in the enterprise space as we unlock new possibilities together," he said.