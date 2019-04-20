In a terrifying incident, a 25-year-old man died in New Delhi's newly inaugurated Signature Bridge after a wire from the construction pierced through his chest on Wednesday (April 17) night, killing him on the spot. The victim was found dead on Thursday morning by passersby who told the police.

"We had received a call from the control room about a man getting pierced by a wire," DCP (northeast) Atul Kumar Thakur told Times of India.

His was later identified with the bike insurance papers in his vehicle.

The victim, Pranav Mishra, was travelling towards Wazirabad when he encountered the wire. IANS reports that the wire from the bridge could have been loosened due to construction or a storm.

A 50-60 kilogram metal rope on the bridge was coiled on top of the bridge. It had come loose and fell on Pranav. The impact broke Pranav's helmet and pierced his chest. His wife got felt something amiss when she woke up on Thursday morning and saw that her husband had not yet come home. She then alerted some of her family members who began searching for him.

However, at 6:00 am, they received a call asking them to go to the GTB hospital where Pranav's body was kept.

Pranav's family is now helpless since he and his brother used to support them. They financed their ageing parents' medical treatment. His mother told the Times of India that now they do not have their support system.

The victim used to work as a head electrician at a factory. "Within a few months, he was made the head electrician at the factory. He was respected there. He also worked part-time at an electrical shop and used to return home late," Pranav's brother, Madam told TOI.

The police said that a case of negligence was filed. However, one source, an official at Gammon, requesting anonymity said that Pranav was found at least 30 metres from the spot and no construction was going anywhere near him. He added that Pranav's bike was parked there and there was no sign that he was riding it when he was killed.