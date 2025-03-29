MeT office predicts temperature surge in TN, pre-monsoon showers likely from April 1

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has forecast a further rise in temperatures across Tamil Nadu over the next few days, with intense heat already being felt in several parts of the state.

Chennai and interior districts experienced a second consecutive day of scorching weather, as Nungambakkam and Meenambakkam recorded 35.3 degrees Celsius and 37.1 degrees Celsius respectively, both temperatures above the seasonal average.

Vellore emerged as the hottest location in the state, registering a maximum temperature of 40.9 degrees Celsius.

Meteorologists expect the hot spell to continue for at least three more days, with Chennai likely to see day temperatures around 38 degrees Celsius on Saturday.

Night temperatures are expected to hover between 26 degrees Celsius and 27 degrees Celsius.

The RMC also warned that a few pockets of Tamil Nadu could see temperatures 2 to 3 degrees Celsius above normal due to persistent dry weather.

Southerly winds and a restricted sea breeze have contributed to the rising heat, particularly in Chennai.

A trough extending from central India to south interior Tamil Nadu is likely to bring some relief.

According to N. Senthamarai Kannan, Director of the Regional Weather Forecasting Centre of the IMD, pre-monsoon showers are expected from April 1.

Rain activity is likely to begin in southern Tamil Nadu and may extend to northern regions, including Chennai, with possible thunderstorms by April 1 or 2. Interior districts such as Karur, Erode, and Salem, which saw unusually high temperatures in February, are likely to experience further increases of 1–2 degrees Celsius in the coming days.

In response to the weather advisory, the Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine has issued a set of health guidelines to help residents cope with the heat.

The public is urged to stay hydrated by drinking homemade beverages like lemon water, buttermilk, lassi, and fruit juices with a pinch of salt.

Water-rich fruits and vegetables should be included in daily meals. People are advised to stay indoors during peak heat hours, keep homes well-ventilated, and avoid direct sunlight.

The advisory warns against consuming alcohol, caffeine, carbonated drinks, high-protein foods, and stale food.

It also strongly cautions against leaving children or pets in parked vehicles, where temperatures can become dangerously high.

Extra precautions are recommended for , young children, pregnant women, the elderly, and those with heart conditions or other pre-existing health issues.

Outdoor workers are advised to avoid strenuous activities between 12 p.m. and 3 p.m., take frequent breaks in shaded areas, and drink water every 20 minutes.

The public is encouraged to monitor unwell or elderly individuals who live alone and to seek immediate medical attention in case of dizziness, headaches, or signs of heat stress.

(With inputs from IANS)