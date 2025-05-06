Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas stole the spotlight at the 2025 Met Gala, exuding royalty as they twinned in matching white outfits for the evening. The couple arrived hand-in-hand on the blue carpet, drawing the attention of fans and fashion critics alike. This marks Priyanka's fifth appearance at fashion's most iconic night, and, as always, she made a statement.

Several photos and videos of the power couple have since gone viral online. In one particularly sweet moment, Nick is seen adjusting Priyanka's outfit, highlighting their affectionate bond.

Priyanka looks regal, giving old Hollywood glam to the MET Gala 2025

In one of the viral photos, the Desi Girl is seen greeting the press with a traditional namaste. She then poses solo before being joined by Nick Jonas. Another clip captures a sweet moment as the couple shares a kiss on the blue carpet.

For the night, Priyanka wowed in a striking polka-dot suit dress by Olivier Rousteing for Balmain—a bold yet elegant nod to classic couture. The look, a collaboration between the fashion house and a luxury jewellery brand, was elevated by an eye-catching emerald necklace that stole the show.

Nick perfectly complemented her in a sharp, coordinated Balmain ensemble. Together, they once again cemented their status as a fashion-forward duo on the Met Gala's grand stage.

However, while this marks Priyanka's fifth appearance at the event, her outfit this year received mixed reviews. Unlike her previous standout looks, some critics felt that this ensemble didn't quite hit the mark.

The theme and dress code for the 2025 Met Gala—"Tailored for You"—celebrated the evolution of menswear and suiting in Black fashion culture. Inspired by Monica L. Miller's groundbreaking book Slaves to Fashion, the exhibition, curated by Andrew Bolton, explored how Black style has historically used tailoring as both resistance and self-expression.