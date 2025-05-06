On May 5, Hollywood and Bollywood celebrities turned up the glam at the MET Gala 2025, making head-turning appearances on fashion's biggest night. This year's theme, "Tailored for You," marked the opening of the Met's Costume Institute exhibition Superfine: Tailoring Black Style, which celebrates the influence of Black tailoring and dandyism in fashion history.

Let's take a look at who wore what! While some celebrities nailed the theme with their tailored and thoughtful ensembles, others seemed to miss the brief entirely, opting for over-the-top outfits that felt more like costume party looks than tributes to the evening's sartorial message.

From Bubblegum to Bold Prints: Celebs' most questionable looks that failed to match this year's theme

Zendaya looked stunning in a wide-brimmed hat and a tailored cream Louis Vuitton suit, exuding classic elegance.

Kardashian sisters slay and how! But did they understand the assignment?

Kim Kardashian went bold in a croc-embossed leather ensemble by LA-based brand Chrome Hearts. The all-black look featured a fitted leather top and skirt, elevated with diamond necklaces and two strands of pearls.

Kendall Jenner walked the carpet alongside Hailey Bieber in a long grey gown with a structured blazer-style bodice. Her sister, Kylie Jenner, opted for a floor-length black-and-gray gown with a sheer midsection, styling her hair in a sleek bun.

Demi Moore stood out in a sculptural black-and-white striped sequin gown by Thom Browne, adding a dramatic twist with a men's tie.

Rihanna made a striking return to the Met steps in custom Marc Jacobs, debuting her pregnancy alongside co-chair of the evening A$AP Rocky. She flaunted her baby bump with signature flair.

Actor and playwright Colman Domingo paid tribute to the late André Leon Talley in a regal royal blue Valentino cloak. Beneath it, he revealed a second look: a tailored patterned suit, accented with an oversized polka-dot floral brooch.

Teyana Taylor, co-host of Vogue's red carpet livestream, arrived in custom Marc Jacobs accompanied by legendary costume designer Ruth E. Carter.

Jaden Smith, Nicki Minaj, Doechii, and Shakira make a statement at the Met Gala #MetGala #MetGala2025 pic.twitter.com/yLslzqpW0r — ONTHELOW_TV? (@wadeonthelow_) May 6, 2025

Emma Chamberlain kept things sleek and on-theme in a backless tailored suit dress by Courrèges, completing the look with a spiky bleach-blonde pixie cut and stylish eyeglasses.

Cynthia Erivo turned heads in a Givenchy ensemble featuring a bedazzled bodice, an ultra-long black train, knee-high leather boots, and matching dark nails.

Doja Cat brought the drama in custom Marc Jacobs, with exaggerated shoulder pads and a leopard-print bustier panel.

Nicole Kidman chose timeless elegance in a strapless black gown paired with short black gloves.

Hailey Bieber wore a sleek black blazer dress, while Sabrina Carpenter showed off her legs in a tuxedo-style bodysuit with a long train and towering platform heels.

Miley Cyrus opted for an edgy look with a cropped leather top and a floor-length black skirt, accessorised with a Cartier gold choker. Her hair was pulled back into a braid.

Shakira added a pop of colour in a bubblegum pink gown, complete with ruffled detailing at the back.