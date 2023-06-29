Actor Azaj Khan has opened up about his experience of staying in the Arthur Road jail for over two years. The actor said that he not only missed out on work but also on his son's growing up years. He revealed that he went through severe anxiety and depression and refused to meet his son inside the jail. However, he added, that he decided to survive and battle it out for his family.

Ajaz on his harrowing jail experience

Ajaz went on to reveal that he met many political figures and industry celebs inside the jail. "Ek toilet mein 400 log jaate hain. Imagine the state of that toilet! I went through anxiety and depression. It was tough but I had to survive for my family, which comprises my 85-year-old father, wife, and son. I met many people, including former state home minister Anil Deshmukh, Sanjay Raut, Armaan Kohli, Aryan Khan, and Raj Kundra, inside the jail," Khan said.

To transform into web series

"You wouldn't want even your enemy to go through this. I initially refused to meet my son as I didn't want him to see me in prison, but met him eventually after six months, as I wanted him to know my story from me and become strong for the world," he went on to tell TOI. Ajaz is now penning down his harrowing experience inside the jail and trying to form a web series around it.