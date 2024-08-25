This Independence Day saw three Bollywood films clashing at the box-office. One was Akshay Kumar's Khel Khel Mein along with Vaani Kapoor, Amy Virk, Taapsee Pannu, John Abraham's Vedaa as well as Stree 2 starring Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Abhishek Banerjee, Pankaj Tripathi among others.

Needless to say, Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao's Stree 2 shattered all box-office records and emerged as a clear-cut winner.

Akshay Kumar's Khel Khel Mein and John Abraham's Vedaa failed to impress the masses.

According to Sacnilk.com, the film has made an estimated Rs 341.15 crore net so far in India. And over Rs 456 crore nationwide.

Vedaa box office collection Day 9

As per reports, John Abraham starrer crashed on the second Friday and earned just Rs 22 lakh. John Abraham's film 'Vedaa' failed to cross the Rs 20 crore mark. By its ninth day, it had earned approximately Rs 17.82 crore with a low occupancy rate of 13.48%.

As Vedaa fails to make a mark at the box office, John defends a low number of the film as Stree 2 emerges as a clear winner.

John Abraham on the box-office failure of Vedaa said, "I think it is a brave film to do, very brave. Aur mai honestly keh raha hoon, success aur failure se jyada jo aap film me message de rahe ho, jo aap mudda utha rahe ho film mein, I think that's very important. We've told it entertainingly, lekin mudda toh mudda hi hai. Agar mudda bhaari hai, aur logon ko kuch bhaari dekhna pasand nahi hai toh wo unka choice hai aur main usko bohot respect karta hoon. Agar unko mudda face karna hota hai, they need to face it."

(In my honest opinion, the message of a film matters more than its failure or success. Although we've told it entertainingly, the message remains the same. The message could be a tough pill to swallow for some people, and I respect that)."

Directed by Nikkhil Advani, the action film also stars Sharvari, Abhishek Banerjee, and Tamannaah Bhatia. Vedaa is produced by Zee Studios, Umesh Kr Bansal, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani, and John Abraham, and co-produced by Minnakshi Das.