Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are on cloud nine as they are soon going to embrace parenthood. Deepika has not only made her mark in Bollywood but also in Hollywood. From being a brand endorser for international brands. Deepika Padukone was one of the presenters at Oscars 2023.

The Academy honours Deepika Padukone- Ranveer Singh- Priyanka Chopra's song 'Deewani Mastani

And it was indeed a lovely sight to behold, as on Thursday, the Instagram handle, the Oscars' official page The Academy honoured Deepika by sharing a clip of the song 'Deewani Mastani from the film Bajirao Mastan.

The clip shows Deepika Padukone performing on "Deewani Mastani" (sung by Shreya Ghoshal), there were shots of Ranveer Singh as well.

As soon as The Academy shared the video on social media. Shreya Ghoshal and Ranveer Singh expressed their happiness.

Deepika's Bajirao Mastani co-star and husband Ranveer Singh reacted and wrote, "Mesmeric!"

Shreya Ghoshal wrote, "Thank you @theacademy."

One of the users wrote, "Deepika as Mastani is iconic so mesmerizing u can't take your eyes off her."

Another user commented, "Now The Academy is finally giving the recognition that Bollywood deserves."

Another comment read, "Thank you for recognising the most beautifully shot song of all time."

Watch the live #Oscars performance of #RRR's "Naatu Naatu" from inside the Dolby Theatre, along with director S. S. Rajamouli pic.twitter.com/EQ9aLz0c0y — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) March 13, 2023

The song is sung by Shreya Ghoshal. The film also stars Ranveer Singh and Priyanka Chopra. Sanjay Leela Bhansali directs the magnum opus.

Deepika looked breathtakingly beautiful in a black gown, as she made it to the Academy Awards stage to give a special shoutout to RRR's power-packed song 'Naatu Naatu' which has been nominated in the 'Orginal Song' category this year.

Deepika introduced the song banger 'Naatu Naatu'.

Before Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava's applaud-worthy performance. Deepika gave a small brief about the song. As soon as Deepika came on the stage, the audience cheered for her.

Work front

Deepika will be seen in the sci-fi action thriller film 'Kalki 2898 AD' alongside south actor Prabhas.Helmed by Nag Ashwin, the film also stars Amitabh Bachchan and will hit the theatres on May 9, 2024.