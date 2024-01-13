The new year began on a merry note, movie-goers flocked to theatres to watch Vijay Sethupathi and Katrina Kaif's Merry Christmas which was released on January 12. Directed by Sriram Raghavan, the movie dwells deep into the world of deception, death, and darkness with a slow thrilling storyline.

The songs and the trailer were received well by many but failed to charm a section of the audience. Merry Christmas unfolds a tantalizing whodunnit which is an absolute treat for thriller aficionados who like the genre.

y'all go watch #MerryChristmas for sure keeps you at the edge,super laughs and OHMYGOD THE JUMPSCARES THE ACTING LOVED IT!! UFF KAT MY LOVE SOO HAPPY FOR YOU ??♥️ pic.twitter.com/87d3b5KPva — adi. (@aaditeaa) January 12, 2024

Vijay and Katrina's Tamil-Hindi bilingual Merry Christmas has opened to mixed reviews. It's meant only for niche audiences.

Netizens have flocked to social media and given their review about the same.

A user mentioned, "I think it's not about how unpredictable, how entertaining the movie is, I think it's about whether it could take you back in time or not. And if that's what it is, Merry Christmas is successful and if the other movies are not working for you, you can always time travel."

This guy is a living proof..law of attraction work..this actor is a superb manifestor.. ndddddd



Maria ❤️?is winning hearts ? #KatrinaKaif #MerryChristmas



#KatrinaKaif pic.twitter.com/zBMyK4wDiD — Meetali Singh (@SYMeetali) January 12, 2024

Another wrote, "After five years, the same amusement, experience, and inspiration again came from your film, little master! now and every time, the best cinematic thrill! 'Merry Christmas."

The third user was of the view: #MerryChristmas is a fantastic thriller with love and murder. Nail-biting suspense, fresh story and dark humour and above all Climax is mind-blowing #katrinakaif is outstanding as Maria and she wins your heart. #VijaySethupathi delivers one of his best. #ShriRamRaghvan is a master of murder mysteries movie and this one is his best. Great start of Bollywood in 2024."

#MerryChristmasReview ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️#MerryChristmas is a fantastic thriller with love and murder. Nail biting suspense, fresh story and dark humour and above all Climax is mind blowing. #katrinakaif is outstanding as Maria and she wins your heart. #VijaySethupathi delivers one of… pic.twitter.com/8mYWTxYjVC — Sunil Sharma (@SunilSh31805514) January 12, 2024

A moviegoer mentioned, "#MerryChristmas - Yet again taking his inspiration from a French novel/film, Raghavan offers an underwhelming movie with a stretched, not so happening 1st half & a better second having a diff Indianized end than the original."

Merry Christmas is based on Frédéric Dard's French novel Le Monte-charge.

The film was lauded by ace filmmaker Atlee, who worked with Vijay Sethupathi in 2023's blockbuster Jawan. In his Instagram story, Atlee wrote, "Merry Christmas! I have been waiting to write this one. My favourite narrative of recent times is a beautiful love story with an amazing thriller. Vijay Sethupathi, you were pure class to watch, and the climax performance was wooowwww. You're always an inspiration. Keep inspiring us with such lovely films. Love you. Katrina Kaif's work is stunning. Sriram Raghavan Sir, what a film. It's a pure classic written all over it. Add a blockbuster feather to your cap, Sir."

So, I've not watched andhadhun and this is not my genre and the story is pretty basic (basic if you watch lot of crime), predictable twists but it just looked brilliant. Idk how to say but Katrina, vjs, the night, vintage Bombay, wine and jazz, everything looked so pretty. — Olivia Gregor Samsa (@pesarattu_upmaa) January 12, 2024

Vicky Kaushal said, "Merry Christmas everyone! So freaking proud of you love for how beautifully you have surrendered yourself to Sriram Sir's masterful storytelling and to the complexities of 'Maria'...Her rawness, her mystery, her magic... All done with such honesty and nuance! And that dance... uff! This one's truly your best work till date. Vijay Sethupati Sir... don't know how you bring that childlike innocence in your characters but it's pure joy to watch you bring Albert alive. How you guys are going to make people jingle all the way when they watch the film... especially that end! Go enjoy this thrilling fun ride in theatres near you! Merry Christmas in cinemas now."