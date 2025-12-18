The holiday season has officially begun, and celebrities are already soaking in the pre-Christmas cheer with their friends and families. While some have jetted off to undisclosed island destinations to escape the hustle and bustle of city life, others are embracing the festive spirit right at home in Mumbai.

From decorating homes with Christmas trees and baking festive treats, including classic plum cakes, to sipping wine and dancing the night away, the countdown to New Year's has well and truly begun.

Dressed in festive red, white and black ensembles, celebrities have already started hosting pre-Christmas bashes.

Shaheen Bhatt hosted an intimate Christmas party at her residence, which was attended by her boyfriend, sister Alia Bhatt, their mother Soni Razdan, and a few close friends. Kareena Kapoor Khan, meanwhile, turned heads in a stunning red outfit as she attended a separate festive gathering.

Malaika Arora also gave fans a glimpse into her celebrations by sharing inside photos and festive décor from her restaurant, Scarlett House, on social media.

Let's take a look at how celebrities are soaking in the pre-Christmas fever!

Shaheen's pre-Xmas bash!

Shaheen Bhatt took to social media and shared an Instagram carousel of photos from her Christmas bash. In the pictures, Shaheen is seen posing with her sister and actor Alia Bhatt, mother Soni Razdan, and close friends.

Alia Bhatt opted for a chic black short dress featuring sheer net detailing, while Soni Razdan chose a long, flowing black dress that added a classic touch to the celebrations. Shaheen, meanwhile, stood out in a striking pink satin dress.

The photos also showcased a tall, ornamented Christmas tree placed near a wooden staircase adorned with green garlands. Wrapped gifts, soft lighting and cosy home décor created the perfect festive vibe.

Notably, Ranbir Kapoor and Raha were missing from the bash.

Malaika decorates her restaurant, enjoys in London

Meanwhile, Malaika Arora shared photos of a huge, beautifully decorated Christmas tree at her restaurant, Scarlett House. Another set of pictures showed her relaxing at home, comfortably seated on a couch as she waited for the Christmas week to begin.

Malaika's Instagram carousel also featured her posing at Covent Garden in London, where the festive spirit is already in full swing. With the Christmas tree up, presents neatly placed, and stockings on display, the visuals perfectly captured the holiday cheer.

She captioned the post, "One week to Christmas."

Kareena Kapoor Khan is holiday-ready!

On the other hand, Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her Instagram Stories and shared a series of photos, looking radiant in a red gown as she gears up for the holiday season.