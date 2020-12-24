It's finally Christmas. The biggest holiday season grandly celebrated by people around the world comes at a gloomy time such as this. The COVID-19 pandemic has hit the entire world badly, but the festive period such as Christmas surely brings a cheer that's enough to put all the bad omen aside.

Christmas carols, fancy decorations, exchanging gifts, delicious cuisines and celebrating with friends and family, the Christmas spirit is already spreading joy everywhere. But if due to the pandemic, you're distancing yourself in view of keeping yourself safe or limiting your circle to your safe bubble, then the only way to spend the Christmas cheer is through sharing messages and wishes with your loved ones digitally.

Thanks to social media and IM apps such as WhatsApp and Snapchat, you can share much more than a "Merry Christmas" message and be creative with photos and videos. To get you started, here are some wishes, quotes and images to share on Christmas.

Merry Christmas 2020

May this day brings moments of love and happiness in your life. I wish you and your family a Merry Christmas filled with love and joy! May this Christmas brings endless happiness and love to your life. Merry Christmas! Let the spirit of Christmas nurture your heart and home with love and joy. Enjoy the festival! May you experience the miracle of Christmas and have a wonderful new year. Have a blessed Christmas! May your Christmas be filled with wonders, love and happiness! Have a beautiful and blessed Christmas!

Quotes

"Christmas waves a magic wand over this world, and behold, everything is softer and more beautiful." ―Norman Vincent Peale

"He who has not Christmas in his heart will never find it under a tree." ―Roy L. Smith

"Christmas is a necessity. There has to be at least one day of the year to remind us that we're here for something else besides ourselves." ―Eric Sevareid

"Christmas is a day of meaning and traditions, a special day spent in the warm circle of family and friends." ―Margaret Thatcher

"A good conscience is a continual Christmas." ―Benjamin Franklin

Images