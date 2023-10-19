Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra grabbed headlines after the Mumbai Cyber Crime filed a chargesheet against the businessman in connection with the case of producing and streaming pornography in November 2022.

On July 19, 2021, Raj Kundra was arrested with 11 other people on charges related to the alleged creation of pornographic films and was in judicial custody for more than two months.

Ever since his arrest, Raj stayed away from media as well as social media. In fact, he was always seen hiding his face behind unique masks. Raj also revealed why he wears masks whenever he steps out of public places.

Earlier this month, Raj Kundra forayed into stand-up comedy and in a humorous and satirical way, addressed the media and trolls.

Raj Kundra gets teary-eyed at the PC of UT 69

On October 18, 2023, the actor finally removed his mask finally front of the media and spoke about his film 'UT 69' After stand-up comedy, Raj is making his acting debut in the film ' UT 69' the trailer launch was held in Mumbai on Wednesday.

Raj not just addressed the trolls, but also got emotional speaking about how trolls attack his family members which he doesn't like.

Speaking about the trolls targeting his family and his experience in the undertrial jail, Raj Kundra said, "It was painful, especially when you know you haven't done anything wrong and you have to face such circumstances. Uss time pe thoda...more than anything else, it was painful for my family. Mujhe bolo jo bolna hai yaar, meri biwi, mere bachcho aur mere family pe mat jao yaar. kya bigada hai aap logo ka." (Say, whatever you want to tell me, but don't go on my family).

A journalist asked about the relevance of 69 in the title. Raj said that his number in the jail was 69 and he realised it had religious connotations. Raj replied, "SRK and sex sell."

In another part of the press conference, Raj said, "I was wearing a mask only out of pain. The media trial was very painful. In fact, it was more painful than my legal trial. I don't blame the media because they were doing their job but it was so painful that I had to wear a mask and cover up. I didn't want to be seen or spotted or get my pictures clicked."

About the film

'UT 69' is an upcoming film depicting Raj Kundra's time in jail and how he adjusted to the environment. The entrepreneur is often clicked in Mumbai after the arrest, wearing unique masks to cover his face. On October 10, Raj officially announced the project by sharing a hilarious video featuring filmmaker Farah Khan and comedian-rapper, Munawar Faruqui. The film will release on November 3.