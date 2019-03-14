Mere Pyare Prime Minister starring Anjali Patil, Om Kanojiya, Atul Kulkarni, Makrand Deshpande among others is a social drama showcasing the issue of open defecation in an unorthodox manner.

Mere Pyare Prime Minister is a story about an underprivileged single mother and her son. While the film first shows an adorable relationship between the two, it turns little darker after the mother gets raped while going out to defecate in the open before sunrise.

Directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, Mere Pyare Prime Minister received average initial response from the critics. It is being said that although the movie has a good storyline, it fails to create the desired impact, and ends up being underwhelming.

Here are some of the critics' reviews and rating for Mere Pyare Prime Minister:

Gulf News: While Mehra and his crew are earnest in their efforts in dropping a load on a grim issue of sanitation and dignity plaguing India, it doesn't always land. But it's a good start. (2/5)

Khaleej Times: We cannot deny that the theme needs urgent attention as open defecation poses a grave danger for females, who are at risk of sexual violence. The only drawback of the film is that we have seen it before and it lacks novelty. With no big star in the lead, Om Kanojiya and National-award winner Anjali Patil bask in the spotlight and leave a mark. (2/5)

Firstpost: This is a socially important position to take, which is what makes it even more unfortunate that the overall treatment and the casting of the leading little man are inadequate. Despite its heartwarming intentions, liberal soul and some interesting actors, Mere Pyare Prime Minister is an underwhelming experience. (2/5)

Filmibeat: While one of the earlier films- Akshay Kumar starrer Toilet: Ek Prem Katha too revolved around the theme of open defecation and sanitation, Mere Pyaare Prime Minister falls short of pushing the envelope further. Rather than a heart-touching story, the film merely ends up as a contrived, dry commentary on a social issue. (2.5/5)

