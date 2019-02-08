Ahead of the trailer launch, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra recently took to his social media sharing a new poster of his upcoming film Mere Pyare Prime Minister.

The poster showcases little Kanhu whose dream is to build a toilet for his mother Sargam.

Sharing the poster Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra tweeted saying, "Gandhi Nagar's Kanhu needs the Prime Minister's help to fulfil his special dream! Know more on the 10th February #MerePyarePMPoster".

Right after the poster was released, #MerePyarePMPoster saw a strong India trend with Twitteratis are high on anticipation to witness the trailer.

The film focus on the issue of open defecation and sanitation problems in the country told through the story of a slum boy who wants to build a toilet for his mother.

Starring National award winning actress Anjali Patil, Makarand Deshpande, Rasika Agashe, Sonia Albizuri and Nachiket Purnapatre.

The music of the film is given by Shankar Ehsan Loy and lyrics by Gulzar. Jayantilal Gada (Pen) and PVR Cinemas present, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's directorial Mere Pyare Prime Minister is all set to release on March 15, 2019.

