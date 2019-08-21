Merck, a science and technology company, announced applications for the 'Merck Young Scientist Award'. The company will award six curious minds with cash rewards worth Rs 2 lakh and is aimed to provide a career push with worthwhile incentives to young scientists.

Merck Young Scientist Award is aligned with Merck's vision of solving some of the toughest problems in life sciences by collaborating with the scientific community.

Eligibility

Any researcher/scientist with less than 10 years of research experience (Post PhD)

Scientist from academic or research institutes across India

Researchers residing in India

Interested applicants can apply on the website- https://mysaindia.com/

The application window is open from August 1, 2019, and will close on September 15, 2019.

Cash worth Rs 2,00,000 along with travel award worth Rs 1,50,000 will be given to six winners.

The awards will be decided by a well-acclaimed jury from leading science organisations and academia from the industry. The jury is chaired by Dr Shahid Jameel and co-chaired by Dr Anurag Agarwal, Director, CSIR Institute of Genomics and Integrated Biology, Prof Apurva Sarin, Director, Instem, Human Frontiers Science Program, Dr Davinder Gill, CEO, Hilleman Laboratories, Dr Radha Rangarajan, CEO, Vitas Pharma.

Merck starting out as a pharmaceutical company in India and grew to become a science and technology business spanning all the sectors of healthcare, life science and performance materials.