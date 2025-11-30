Mercedes rams into 3 restaurant workers outside Delhi mall, 1 dead

A speeding Mercedes ran over a man and left two others injured in an upscale stretch of Delhi, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place shortly after midnight in the Vasant Kunj area near Ambience Mall, where a Mercedes G63 lost control, hit a pole, and then rammed into three people who were waiting at an auto stand.

According to the officials, police reached the spot and found all three victims lying injured before rushing them to the hospital. Rohit, 23, a resident of Chamoli in Uttarakhand, was declared brought dead, while the other two men, aged 35 and 23, are still undergoing treatment.

A relative of the deceased, Hemant Bisht, told reporters, "It was a Mercedes and the time was around 2 a.m., when the car ran over these three. The driver was drunk. Rohit could not survive."

All three worked at a restaurant in Ambience Mall, police said.

The driver, identified as 29-year-old Shivam, a resident of Karol Bagh, has been apprehended, officials said.

At the time of the crash, he was driving with his wife and elder brother. According to the preliminary inquiry, the vehicle lost balance due to a diversion, causing the G63 to strike the pole before hitting the three mall employees.

Police said Shivam and his family members were on their way home after attending a wedding. The luxury SUV is owned by Shivam's friend Abhishek.

An investigation is underway, and further details are awaited.

This comes just a month after two men were injured after their motorcycle was hit by a Mercedes car in Delhi's Rajouri Garden area on October 22.

The people riding the motorcycle suffered fractures in their legs and were admitted to the nearest hospital for treatment.

