German luxury carmaker Mercedes-Benz has restructured the top positions in its Indian subsidiary on Monday. Mercedes-Benz India has appointed Martin Schwenk as its new managing director and CEO effective from 1 November 2018. Schwenk will replace Roland Folger, who will assume a new position as MD, sales and marketing, MBC hub SEA1 (Thailand and Vietnam) and CEO of Mercedes-Benz Thailand.

Roland Folger steps down from the Mercedes-Benz India helm after the guiding the brand to numero uno position in luxury car sales. Folger played a key role in formulating the brand's growth strategy that includes key product launches like the E-Class Long Wheelbase, expansion of the network footprint, and also the creation of the Vehicle Preparation Centre.

In 2017, Mercedes-Benz India posted record sales by crossing the 15,000 annual sales number. During his tenure in India, Folger has also been instrumental in initiating an array of positive cultural changes within Mercedes-Benz India and successfully driving Daimler AG's Expedition 2020 initiative.

Martin Schwenk, currently the Chief Financial Officer of Beijing Mercedes-Benz Sales Service Co. Ltd. in China. He has an engineering degree from the University of Stuttgart and started his career at Daimler in 1992, through the Mercedes-Benz Trainee Program. Afterwards, he has taken various positions in finance and controlling in several locations, including Germany, South Africa, Austria and the United States. In September 2015, Martin joined the Mercedes-Benz Sales Organization in China.