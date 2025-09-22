It was a star-studded evening at the premiere of the musical saga Mera Desh Pehle: The Untold Story of Shri Narendra Modi, held at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC).

Who's who from the film and TV fraternity amped up the glam quotient at the glittering event.

The guest list included Janhvi Kapoor, Vikrant Massey, Raveena Tandon, Rajkumar Hirani, and Sajid Nadiadwala. However, it was Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal's bromance that stole the spotlight at the screening. The handsome hunks twinned in black suits and won hearts with their bromance. Both were seen sporting mustaches for their upcoming film roles.

Several photos of the duo posing together quickly went viral, with netizens gushing over their bond. Many even pointed out that Katrina Kaif is the common factor between them.

Meanwhile, Ranbir and Vicky will soon share screen space in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love and War, also starring Alia Bhatt, who could not attend the event.

Other celebs who made head-turning appearances included Janhvi Kapoor, who posed with Raveena Tandon, while Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta posed together for the cameras. Hina Khan and Rocky Jaiswal greeted the media and happily posed for the paps, and Arjun Kapoor looked dapper in a kurta and jeans.

Mera Desh Pehle: The Untold Story of Shri Narendra Modi, written by lyricist and writer Manoj Muntashir, portrays the prime minister's journey from childhood to his political challenges and extraordinary leadership.

Work front

In Love and War, Ranbir and Vicky essay the roles of Indian Air Force pilots. The film is slated for release on 20 March 2026. The duo previously starred together in the 2018 hit Sanju, based on the life of actor Sanjay Dutt.

Vicky was last seen in Chhaava, while Ranbir's most recent outing was Animal. Ranbir also has Ramayana in the pipeline, directed by Nitesh Tiwari. The two-part mythological epic will see him as Ram, alongside Yash as Ravana, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Sunny Deol as Hanuman, Amitabh Bachchan as Jatayu, and Ravi Dubey as Laxman. With music by Hans Zimmer and A. R. Rahman, Ramayana is set for a Diwali 2026 release.