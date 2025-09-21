It was a star-studded Saturday night as television's biggest names graced the Star Parivaar Awards. The red carpet saw stars like Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya, Rupali Ganguly, Karan Patel, Shivangi Joshi, Urvashi Dholakia, Shweta Tiwari, and Ronit Roy with wife Neelam Singh, adding glamour to the evening.

While several photos and videos from the event went viral, one clip of actor Karan Patel smoking on the red carpet has grabbed headlines.

As seen in the viral clip, Karan Patel was seen smoking on the red carpet. Though he hid his cigarette when female journalists approached him for an interview.

Karan openly smoking on the red carpet didn't go down well with netizens, and they slammed him for his attitude.

A user wrote, "He has always been problematic. He thinks he is some superstar actor who never got his due."

Another wrote, "Doesn't matter because anyway, he ain't getting any TV role due to his shenanigans at work."

The third one wrote, "He looks like an alcoholic. Such disrespectful behaviour."

For the unversed, Karan Patel is known for his roles in Kasturi and Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. In 2023, he produced a film titled Daran Choo, which didn't perform well.

Recently, in a candid conversation on Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa's podcast, Karan opened up about his professional struggles. He revealed that he hasn't been offered a single television show in the last six years.

Karan Patel: I am jobless and have had no work for the last 6 years

Discussing his absence from TV, Karan said, "I have not gotten a single daily soap offered in the last six years. These days, around 150–200 new actors are born every day. They are ready to work on a show for 10 per cent of what we used to charge. There was a time when there was a lot of money in television. But now, makers feel that instead of creating one TV show, they can produce two web series with the same budget. But what about the quality?"

When asked why he hasn't explored the OTT space, Karan replied, "I'm not getting offers—neither good roles nor bad ones. The OTT space has gotten spoiled because too many people are doing too many things. Most shows feel like soft porn to me now. If there isn't a sleazy or love-making scene, people don't want to watch even if it's not required in the story."

Speaking about the popular reality show Bigg Boss, hosted by Salman Khan, Karan said, "Bigg Boss is not meant for me. I wouldn't be able to do it. The contestant might be inside, but the people watching outside start feeling uncomfortable. How patient can someone be for three whole months? You'll never see me on that show. If someone like Hiten Tejwani can lose his temper inside the house, then imagine... Even Salman Khan told him, 'You're too sweet—this show is not made for you.'