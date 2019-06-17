The #MenToo Karan Oberoi case seems to have taken a new turn with the woman who had accused the actor of raping and threatening her, has been arrested. In a fresh turn-of-events, the woman who is a healer and a tantric too, has been arrested for lodging false complaint against the actor and orchestrating an attack on herself.

Oshiwara police arrested the woman on Monday, as per a TOI report. In the staged attack, two men had slashed the woman with a paper cutter, threatened of acid attack if she doesn't take the case back. When police caught hold of the men, they revealed that it was a pre-planned attack for which they were paid an amount of Rs 10,000. The lawyer of the woman also surrendered and revealed that the one of the attackers was his cousin.

Reports said the complainant had met the accused via a dating application in 2016, after which he promised to marry her. Karan Oberoi had been arrested for the alleged rape and blackmail of a female astrologer in Mumbai on May 6 and sent to 14 days' judicial custody.

Karan Oberoi was granted bail on Friday, June 7 by the Bombay High Court. The high-profile case has seen many twists and turns so far. Pooja Bedi, Sudhanshu Pandey, members of the Band of Boys and many other well-known names from the industry started the #MenToo campaign following Oberoi's arrest. Karan Oberoi's sister, Gurbani aka Vani, Chintoo Bhosle and Sherrin Verghese held a press conference soon after his arrest to support him and urging no trial by media.

However, despite the claims and revelations, the woman tantric hasn't pleaded guilty to any of the charges and has claimed to have written to the commissioner to prove her innocence.