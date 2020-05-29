Bollywood and TV industry is said to be uncertain mainly because of late payments and lack of job security. With a pool of actors coming in each day, it becomes tough for every actor to get work. Due to COVID-19 crisis, the worst-hit industry is the entertainment sector. With shoots ending abruptly and pending due's, some of the actors are in a state of shock. However, most of them are mentally disturbed and anxiously waiting for things to fall in place. In the wake of this pandemic, two young and aspiring actors attempted suicide namely Manmeet Grewal and Preksha Mehta. This piece of sad news has come as a shock to the industry.

International Business Times India got in touch with popular TV actor Heli Daruwala, who has been actively working in the industry for a long time. The actor mourns the death of Manmeet and Preksha. She further went on to address an important issue of mental health.

On actors giving up their life due to mental breakdown amidst the lockdown

I am deeply appalled with the incident, it's sad and shocking. It is heartbreaking to hear such news from people you know in the industry. I feel mental health is an extremely important issue that needs to be addressed. We should be kind towards people and their actions. I urge everyone to talk it out before taking any such step. Our parents love heals everything and one should seek solution to the problem. Talking to friends, cousins really help. As a society too we should consider mental health as normal. I don't think there is anything bigger or greater than your own life. I am shocked and don't know what to say.

Apart from Heli Daruwala other actors too have raised concern over mental health as an alarming issue.

Lakshya Lalwani who will be making his debut in Karan Johar's Dostana 2

