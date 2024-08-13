It is indeed a visual treat for movie enthusiasts as the iconic screenwriting duo, Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar, the acclaimed duo who brought us some of Bollywood's most memorable films in the 1970s, including classics like 'Sholay', 'Zanjeer', and 'Deewaar', will be celebrated in a new docuseries titled 'Angry Young Men'.

The upcoming series delves into the professional life of Salim and Javed. The trailer for the docuseries was unveiled on Tuesday, with Salim Khan, Javed Akhtar, Salman Khan, Farhan Akhtar and Zoya Akhtar—children of Javed Akhtar, Sohail Khan, Nirvaan Khan, and Arhaan Khan—present at the trailer launch event.

Anrgry Salman Khan slammed trolls for calling Salim-Javed 'mad'

Salman Khan took centre stage and spoke about Salim-Javed's collaboration and also spoke about the time when the writer duo Salim-Javed were called mad. Salman slammed the critics and haters for spreading negativity about the veteran duos.

Salman Khan said, "Two people giving hits after hits. Dimag inka chal raha tha aur bohot ache se chal raha tha. Kyunki woh hit pe hit de rahe the. Zyada kaam ke wajah se jinhe mana karte the, unhone bola ki inka dimaag kharab hai. Dimaag toh unka kharab hai. (The minds of this duo were working more than fine because they were giving back-to-back hits. Only those people who Salim-Javed didn't work with were the ones who called them mad. It was the opposite.)"

Salman Khan also spoke about today's writers. He mentioned that Salim-Javed used to think and take inspiration from life. "Aaj ke writers cinema mein se uthaake cinema mein dalte hai (Today's writers pick things from old movies and repackage them for new films)."

Salman Khan spoke about his favourite dialogues

Directed by debutant Namrata Rao, the docu-series stars Salim Khan, Javed Akhtar, Salman Khan, Farhan Akhtar, Arbaaz Khan, Jaya Bachchan, Aamir Khan, and Zoya Akhtar, among many others.

This series is being produced by Salman Khan Films, Excel Media & Entertainment, and Tiger Baby, with executive production by Salma Khan, Salman Khan, Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar, Zoya Akhtar, and Reema Kagti.

The docuseries will be out on August 20.