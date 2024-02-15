Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan is basking in the success of Fighter, which is running in theatres. The film has minted over Rs 350 crores at the global box office. Hrithik who is known for his fitness often shares videos of him working out and sweating it out in the gym. Recently, revealed that he suffered a muscle injury.

Hrithik Roshan on crutches after muscle pull

Taking to Instagram, Hrithik shared a mirror selfie wherein he is seen standing with the support of a pair of crutches. Despite being in executing pain, Hrithik Roshan penned a lengthy note.

Hrithik wrote, "Good afternoon. How many of you out there ever needed to be on crutches or a wheelchair and how did that make you feel?" I remember my grandfather refusing to sit in a wheelchair at the airport because it wouldn't align with his own mental image of himself as "strong". I remember saying "But Deda, its just an injury and has nothing to do with how old you are! It will help heal the injury and not damage it further!" It made me so sad to see how strong he needed to be just to hide the fear and embarrassment on the inside. I couldn't make sense of it. Made me feel helpless. I argued that the age factor is not applicable because he needs the wheelchair for an injury and not his old age. He refused and kept the strong image on display for strangers (who literally didn't care). It worsened his pain and delayed the healing."

He added, "There definitely is merit in that kind of conditioning, its a virtue. It's the mentality of a soldier. My dad comes from the same conditioning. MEN are strong."

Hrithik mentioned that got a muscle pull and is now recuperating.

Hrithik wrote, "Anyways, pulled a muscle yesterday and woke up wanting to reach out about this notion of strength. This is of course a bigger conversation, the crutches is just a metaphor. If you get it, you get it."

Hrithik Roshan continued, "But if you say soldiers never need crutches And even when they medically do, they must refuse, just for the sake of keeping the illusion of strong intact, Then I just think that the virtue has been stretched so far that it borders on plain stupidity. I believe true strength is being relaxed, composed and fully aware that nothing, not crutches, not a wheelchair, not any inability or vulnerability - and certainly not any sitting position can lessen or alter the image of that GIANT that you are on the inside."

"Strength is not always being Rambo against all odds with a machine gun saying "f**k em!" That's applicable sure. Sometimes. And it's the kind we all aspire for. Even me..", he ends.

Hrithik was showered with love and get well soon wishes from all corners.

Saba Azad wrote, "My love you a giant if I ever seen one." "Get well soon."

Varun Dhawan added, "Heal up."

Hrithik's War co-star Tiger Shroff wrote, "Get well soon."