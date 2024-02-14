Today, February 14 is celebrated as Valentine's Day. Couples all over the world celebrate this day with their loved ones and express their fondness for their special ones. From proposing to each other to going on dinner dates, chocolates, rings, promises, and much more, the day is filled with love, romance, and happiness.

Couples often rejoice this day by making it special, and singles feel sad for not having a partner and often cringe seeing couples PDA on the streets and social media.

Valentine's Day is gloomy for many, as they are longing to have a date, to be in love, and to be married.

Just like everyone else, celebrities are also celebrating Valentine's Day and have taken to social media and shared mushy posts with their spouses.

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover, Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra, Shahid Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, and Bobby Deol among others dropped love-filled posts on Instagram.

Karan Singh Grover surprised Bipasha Basu with a bunch of balloons on Valentine's Day as their daughter, Devi, slept.

Bipasha Basu wished Karan Singh Grover and mentioned, "My Valentine Forever. @iamksgofficial. Happy Valentine's Day to all. #monkeylove (sic)."

Karan Singh Grover reciprocated with a loving picture of the couple on his Instagram. He wrote, "My valentine for always. Happy Valentine's Day my love. Thank you for bearing with me. @bipashabasu (sic)."

Kareena also took to Instagram and wished husband Saif on Valentine's Day and shared how Saif Ali Khan reacted to her wish.

Pulkit Samrat also wished Kriti Kharbanda on this occasion and wrote, "Dancing on the edge of a leap! I do, I do, I do love you. @kriti.kharbanda (sic)."

Ananya Pandey celebrated V'day

Taking to her Instagram stories, Ananya Panday shared glimpses of her Valentine's Day gifts on Instagram. It included fresh flowers and a giant, heart-shaped balloon. It was speculated to be Aditya Roy Kapur. In one of the balloons, Aditya's reflection could be seen.

Disha Patani

Disha Patani shared an Instagram carousel of pictures featuring her with a bouquet of roses. In one of the pictures, she was seen posing for the camera looking gorgeous as ever in a baby pink lacy spaghetti top.

Mouni Roy commented, "My devil who is an angel, why? Coz she loves the devil even ❤Ily x.."

Archana Puran Singh and Parmeet Sethi's everlasting love

Parimeet Sethi and Archana Puran Singh's son Ayush shared how his parents celebrated this day. Ayush took to threads and mentioned how even 35 years later his parents love is still as fresh as the fragrance of flowers. Archana shared the screenshot and wrote, "You found out our lil secret Ayush! Blush blush! Btw Happy Valentine's Day @iamparmeetsethi (our son has let out our secret to the whole world... that we are both terribly unfashionable and love each other even after decades!! ) #valentines #❤️"

Twinkle Khanna has a witty response to Akshay choosing bromance over romance.

Akshay Kumar posted a picture with Tiger, where he is seen balancing Tiger Shroff on his hand, and in another picture. Both the actors have held hands. Akshay captioned the post, "Bromance over romance this Valentine's Day".

Twinkle reposted Akshay's post and wrote, "Celebrating Valentine's Day with someone he clearly loves more than me."

Shahid Kapoor posted a video on his Instagram story in which he shared that his date, wife Mira Kapoor is travelling, so he is spending the day eating a date.

Telugu star Ram Charana and wife Upasana Konidela too. She posted a picture of Ram and her holding hands with newborn daughter Klin Kaara Konidela.

Several celebrities are celebrating this day with their better halves.