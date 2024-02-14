It's February 14, 2023, Valentine's Day and it's the day of love. The air is blooming with love and romance. Partners and spouses are spending the day of love by gifting their loved ones with romantic gifts, and surprises, making their loved one's day special over time. People have taken off on this day and are making the most of this special day.

Brands have amped up their marketing campaigns and have announced wonderful plans and offers for the ones celebrating this day. From food delivery apps to dating apps, every brand is trying to reach its customers.

Chocolate brands like Cadbury 5 Star, Dairy Milk, and Kit Kat among others have their innovative ways to stand out.

Cadbury Dairy Milk Silk has collaborated with social media influencers as they gift each other love-filled chocolate and profess their love towards each other. They also shared their love story.

Cadbury 5 Star has launched the anti-Valentine campaigns. The anti-Valentine campaign caters to singles and the heartbroken.

Blinkit, Swiggy Instamart have discounts on teddies, chocolates and rings.

While Tinder, Bumble and other dating apps are targeting singles to spend the day with themselves.

But it was Zomato who decided to find a match for you.

The steps are as follows:

Download Zomato App

Go to Explore Page

Click on Find A Match

Enter your preferences and they will instantly match you with foodies with similar tastes.

Several users are reacting to this feature on their app and matched with their favourite food.

Zoomcar has announced ZoomChariot

To celebrate Valentine's Day, Zoomcar announced a ZoomChariot. This innovative initiative aims to elevate the Valentine's Day experience through the most romantic mode of travel along the enchanting streets of Nariman Point, Mumbai.

Blinkit has a single mode and a Valentine mode so that people can shop accordingly.

Condom brands like Durex and Manforce are heavily marketing their products for obvious reasons.

Take a look at how brands are celebrating are making your day of love all the more special with their innovative campaign.