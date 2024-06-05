Health experts have recently shed light on the connection between memory and attention problems and two common health issues: vitamin B12 deficiency and hyperthyroidism. This revelation, which has significant implications for public health, was made public on June 3rd, as reported by IANS. The experts, Dr. M. Wali, a Senior Consultant at the Department of Medicine, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, and Dr. Sudhir Kumar from Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals, Hyderabad, have highlighted the importance of monitoring vitamin B12 and thyroid levels for both vegetarians and non-vegetarians. They have emphasized that these health conditions, if left untreated, can lead to cognitive impairment.

The Connection Between Vitamin B12, Hyperthyroidism, and Cognitive Issues

A recent study published in Frontiers in Endocrinology has provided further evidence to support these claims. The study found that nearly one in four patients with either hypothyroidism or subclinical hypothyroidism suffer from a vitamin B12 deficiency. This deficiency, coupled with hyperthyroidism, can accelerate degenerative or age-related processes, leading to problems with memory, attention, focus, and concentration. Dr. Wali, speaking to IANS, explained the connection between these health conditions and cognitive issues. Hypothyroidism and B12 deficiency both can cause acceleration of the degenerative or age-related processes, he said. He further added that most patients these days have a vitamin B12 deficiency, which can also be caused by hyperthyroidism due to increased utilization. This, in turn, delays the process of nerve conduction and transmission of nerve impulses.

The Importance of Regular Health Check-ups and Monitoring

These processes can be accelerated among patients more than 55 years of age, according to Dr. Wali. He has called for enhancing the vitamin B12 testing in patients older than 55 years, and if it is deficient, they should take medications under supervision. Keep your thyroid normal, and test every three months, he advised. Dr. Sudhir Kumar, in a post on X.com, echoed Dr. Wali's sentiments. He stated that hypothyroidism is commonly associated with vitamin B12 deficiency and can contribute to cognitive impairment if left untreated. He added, People presenting with memory and other cognitive difficulties without any obvious cause should be screened for vitamin B12 deficiency and hypothyroidism.

This new understanding of the link between vitamin B12 deficiency, hyperthyroidism, and cognitive issues is not an isolated discovery. In fact, it adds to a growing body of research that has been exploring the impact of these conditions on cognitive health. For instance, a study published in the Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism in 2016 found that older adults with vitamin B12 deficiency were more likely to have lower brain volumes and cognitive impairments. Similarly, a 2017 study published in the journal Thyroid found that people with hyperthyroidism had a higher risk of cognitive impairment and dementia. These studies, along with the recent findings, underscore the importance of regular health check-ups and monitoring of vitamin B12 and thyroid levels, especially for older adults.

In conclusion, the recent revelations by health experts and the supporting study published in Frontiers in Endocrinology have underscored the importance of monitoring vitamin B12 and thyroid levels. They have highlighted the potential cognitive implications of these health conditions, particularly for older adults. As such, regular health check-ups and monitoring of these levels are crucial for maintaining cognitive health and preventing memory and attention problems. The findings serve as a reminder that maintaining a balanced diet and regular health check-ups are not just about physical health, but mental well-being too.