Hormone therapy, a treatment that uses medications to block or reduce hormones, shows promise in treating hormone-sensitive breast cancers.Dr. Geeta Kadayaprath explains that hormone therapy, or 'anti-hormone', reduces estrogen levels in the body, preventing its action on tumor cells.

Hormone therapy can be used as preventive therapy in early stages or palliative therapy in later stages, but it may have side effects like hot flashes and osteoporosis.Ongoing research is exploring the role of obesity in hormonally driven cancers and the use of Proteolysis Targeting Chimeras (PROTACs) in aggressive AR-driven cancers.

Breast cancer, a disease that affects millions of women worldwide, has been a focal point of medical research for decades. Recent advancements in hormone therapy have shown promise in the treatment of some types of breast cancer, particularly those affected by hormones like estrogen and progesterone. Hormone therapy is a form of treatment that uses medications to block or reduce the amount of hormones in the body to slow or stop the growth of cancer. It is different from hormone replacement therapy, which can worsen breast cancer.

Not all breast cancers are sensitive to hormones, but those that are, termed hormone-sensitive or hormone receptor-positive, can be treated effectively with hormone therapy. In hormone-sensitive breast cancers, the cancer cells have receptors that bind to hormones, which promotes tumor growth. Hormone therapy, available in tablet form, works by blocking these receptors or stopping hormone production, thereby curbing cancer growth and reducing the risk of recurrence or metastasis.

Dr. Geeta Kadayaprath, Senior Consultant, Breast Surgery, Apollo Cancer Centres, New Delhi, explains, "While it is called hormonal therapy it is actually 'anti-hormone', aimed at reducing the level of estrogen levels in the body, thereby preventing its action on tumor cells within the body." Hormonal treatment is particularly effective against hormone-sensitive tumors. In premenopausal women, tamoxifen is used to prevent the estrogen hormone from binding to the tumor cells. In postmenopausal women, aromatase inhibitors are preferred as they prevent the production of the hormone in the periphery, meaning fat, which is also a source of hormones.

The role of hormone therapy varies from preventive therapy in stage I-III to palliative therapy in stage IV. Dr Tasneem Bharmal, Associate Consultant, Medical Oncology Punyashlok Ahilyadevi Holkar Head and Neck Cancer Institute of India, Mumbai, explains, "While it may not achieve a cure by itself, it plays an important and indispensable role in the treatment of hormone receptor-positive breast cancer."

In older women with early-stage hormone-sensitive disease, hormonal treatment alone may be used as an adjuvant form of treatment with results equivalent to those who receive chemotherapy. However, it is important to note that hormone therapies can have side effects, including hot flashes, osteoporosis, arthralgia, mood swings, and an increased risk of blood clots. Despite these potential side effects, hormone therapies are widely available in India, with costs ranging from Rs 200/month to Rs 10,000/month, depending on the prescribed hormone agent.

In addition to hormone therapy, research is also being conducted on the role of obesity in hormonally driven cancers. Obesity has been linked to a higher risk of developing breast cancer, and studies have shown that weight loss can reduce this risk. Furthermore, research is also being conducted on the use of Proteolysis Targeting Chimeras (PROTACs) for the inhibition of AR signaling in prostate cancer cell models. This novel method for the degradation of proteins could potentially be introduced clinically for the treatment of aggressive AR-driven cancers in the future.

In conclusion, hormone therapy offers a promising avenue for the treatment of hormone-sensitive breast cancers. However, it is important to note that each patient's treatment plan should be individualized based on their specific cancer characteristics, overall health, and personal preferences. Ongoing research and clinical trials continue to explore new and improved ways to treat breast cancer, with the ultimate goal of improving patient outcomes and quality of life.