Actor Meka Srikanth has confirmed that he would play the role of Telangana Chief Minister KCR aka Kalvakuntla Chandrashekhar Rao in a movie titled Telangana Devudu, which is based on the latter's life.

It is raining of biographical movies in the Telugu film industry after the massive success of Mahanati Savitri. Series biopics like NTR Biopic (Balakrishna), Lakshmi's NTR, Lakshmi's Veera Grandham, YSR's Yatra, Syee Raa Narasimha Reddy, K Chandrasekhar Rao, Pullela Gopichand, Chintakindi Mallesham and Kodi Rammurthy Naidu are already in the making. The latest to enter this list is Telangana Devudu.

Srikanth has already signed the political film Telangana Devudu and is preparing for it. "The film is about Chandrasekar Rao's life — from his childhood to him becoming the Chief Minister of Telangana, and I play Chandrasekhar Rao. I have watched so many videos of the leader and observed his body language, and I have had actor Uttej help me with my Telangana accent," the actor told Deccan Chronicle.

Though Telangana Devudu is based on the life of KCR, Srikanth's character has a different name. "My name in the film is Vijay Dev, and I don't look like him either. But you will be able to identify aspects of Chandrasekhar Rao as well as other political leaders in my character," added the actor.

Telangana Devudu is produced by Mohammad Zakir Usman. It features Suman, Namala Murthy, Kedar Shankar, Jishan, Brahmanandam, Posani Krishna Murali, Ali, Surya, Pragathi, Prabhavathi, Thotapalli Madhu and Kotesh Manav in the supporting roles. The film is nearing the completion of its shooting. "Just 10 days of shooting is remaining. We plan to release the film before the elections," said Srikanth.

Besides Telangana Devudu, Srikanth has signed another film named Operation 2019, which also revolves around the political circles of Andhra Pradesh. It is said to have a lot of satire and commentary on the current state of politics. It is about a moral man with good ideologies who wants to serve people.