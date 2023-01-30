Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is reining high on the success of the recently released film Pathan. The film has collected a whopping ₹ 429 crore worldwide within 4 days of its release. Pathaan, the biggest opener in Hindi cinema, earned ₹ 55 crore at the Indian box office on the first day of its release. Additionally, the spy thriller sold 5.5 lakh tickets for its first day in advance booking.

SRK, basking in the success of his film Pathaan, made his first appearance from the balcony of his bungalow Mannat as he celebrated his return to the big screen after four year long hiatus.

Shah Rukh Khan greets his fans with joint hands

The superstar Shah Rukh Khan made a surprise visit to the balcony and waved to the sea of fans late Sunday evening. The actor danced to 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan', blew kisses, and struck his signature pose.

He also shared a video from the moment on his social media profile and wrote: "Mehmaan Nawaazi Pathaan ke ghar par ( hospitality at Pathaan's house)...Thank you all my Mehmaans (guests) for making my Sunday so full of love. Grateful. Happy. Loved."

Mehmaan Nawaazi Pathaan ke ghar par… Thank u all my Mehmaans for making my Sunday so full of love. Grateful. Happy. Loved. pic.twitter.com/ivfpK07Vus — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 29, 2023

Fans couldn't contain their happiness and flocked to the comments section and lauded the actor for his power-packed performance.

A user wrote, "Last star of the planet."

While the second one mentioned, "the last of the stars."

Shah Rukh looked dapper in an all-black outfit, he also opted for a hairband as he waved at his fans.

Deepika Padukone visits Gaiety Galaxy

On the other hand, Pathaan actor Deepika Padukone visited the Gaiety Galaxy cinema in Mumbai on Sunday. The actress had hidden her face with a mask and wore a cap she covered herself in black casuals and was escorted out of the theatre by security officials. Pathaan actress wanted to witness the response of the audience to her film.