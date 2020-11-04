Faraaz Khan, who had been battling for life since a few weeks, passed away, actress Pooja Bhatt broke the news through her social media post. In a media post, Pooja wrote, "With a heavy heart I break the news that #FaraazKhan has left us for what I believe, is a better place.

Gratitude to all for your help & good wishes when he needed it most. Please keep his family in your thoughts & prayers. The void he has left behind will be impossible to fill."

Faraaz Khan was undergoing treatment at Bengaluru hospital

The actor was reportedly undergoing treatment at a hospital in Bengaluru, he had been suffering from cough and a chest infection for nearly a year. Faraaz Khan was also suffering from a neurological disorder and his family had also initiated a fundraiser for him.

Pooja Bhatt had urged netizens on Twitter to contribute funds towards the actor's treatment. "Please share and contribute if possible. I am. Would be grateful if any of you can as well", Pooja had tweeted in October. Salman Khan had also extended financial support and paid for Faraaz Khan's medical expenses.

Faraaz Khan worked in films like Fareb (1996), Mehendi, Dulhan Banoo Mein Teri (1999), Chand Bhuj Gaya(2005)