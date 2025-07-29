Former Chief Minister and President of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mehbooba Mufti, on Monday urged the Union Government to abandon its security-centric approach in Jammu and Kashmir and instead pursue genuine reconciliation and dialogue to address the region's longstanding political and emotional issues.

Speaking at an event to mark the 26th foundation day of the PDP, Mehbooba appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to prioritize peace-building and democratic engagement over militarization.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with the mandate of 120 crore people, you have the power to rewrite the story of Jammu and Kashmir. If India truly wants to surpass countries like China, it must end this war-like mindset and take concrete steps toward reconciliation. Restore the trust of the people by engaging in a process that respects their dignity and rights," she said.

Mehbooba called on the Centre to initiate a credible political process, restore democratic institutions in their true spirit, and address the aspirations of the people to build a peaceful and prosperous future for the Union Territory.

Criticizing the Centre's policies, she remarked, "What is India's foreign policy without Jammu and Kashmir at its heart? Decades of conflict have brought only suffering. Wars end, only to be replaced by new ones. Pakistan has invested in war machinery, and India—once revered as the 'Hathi' for its strength and wisdom—has shackled Jammu and Kashmir with a heavy-handed approach."

Quoting External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, Mehbooba Mufti said, "Look at China's GDP and where India stands today. These are not my words, but a reflection of our misplaced priorities."

'Militarization Cannot Heal Wounds'

Highlighting the region's socio-economic neglect, Mufti said, "Our country grapples with poverty; many schools lack basic facilities like toilets and clean drinking water. Yet, we continue to prioritize weapons and deploying more CRPF companies. How much security is enough? Militarization cannot heal wounds."

She stressed that unless the Centre engages with the people of Jammu and Kashmir with empathy and sincerity, true progress will remain elusive.

On governance, she noted, "The revocation of Article 370 has not brought peace or prosperity. Instead, it has deepened alienation. The people of Jammu and Kashmir are not enemies; they are citizens seeking justice and inclusion. The Centre must stop treating this region as a security problem and start viewing it as a political issue that demands dialogue and statesmanship."

Reflecting on the PDP's journey, Mehbooba reaffirmed the party's foundational principles, envisioned by its founder, the late Mufti Mohammad Sayeed.

"Whether in power or in opposition, PDP has always championed dialogue over suppression. Our goal is a peaceful, prosperous Jammu and Kashmir—integrated with India through mutual respect, not coercion," she asserted.

As the Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party marks its Foundation Day, we pause to reflect not just on our journey, but on the conviction that birthed it.

Mehbooba Mufti's Other Daughter Irtiqa Makes Political Debut

On the occasion of the PDP's 26th foundation day, Irtiqa, the other daughter of Mehbooba Mufti, was seen playing an active role—marking what appears to be her formal entry into the political arena.

Mehbooba has two daughters, Iltija and Irtiqa. While Iltija has already been politically active—especially during and after her mother's detention in 2019—Irtiqa had maintained a relatively low profile until recently.

Iltija, who managed her mother's social media handles during her detention, contested the 2024 Legislative Assembly election from Bijbehara but did not win the seat.

Irtiqa, a U.S.-educated editor of the PDP's monthly publication Speak Up, delivered the party's official message on foundation day, emphasizing its founding values of dignity, dialogue, and democratic rights for the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

While a PDP spokesperson clarified that Irtiqa's current role is within the party's communications team, her growing visibility and public presence have sparked speculation about her active political involvement in the near future—much like her sister.

Her recent participation signals a potential generational shift in the party's leadership, with both daughters gradually stepping into roles once dominated by their late grandfather and their mother.