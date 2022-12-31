Former Chief Minister and president of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Mehbooba Mufti on Saturday alleged that the trust deficit and growing alienation has only widened in Jammu and Kashmir since the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019.

In a letter to Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud, the PDP president said, "basic rights in the country have now become "luxuries" and "entitlements" bestowed upon only those who toe the government's line on political, social and religious matters".

"I write to you with a deep sense of concern and worry about the prevailing situation in the country, especially Jammu and Kashmir. Your recent observations on the inability of lower judiciary to grant bail in ordinary cases in a functioning democracy as ours should have been adopted as a directive rather than just being consigned to a single column story churned out in newspapers," Mufti said.

Fundamental rights are being brazenly impinged upon

The PDP president said the fundamental rights enshrined in the Indian constitution and guaranteed to all Indian citizens "are being brazenly impinged upon".

"Unfortunately, it is these basic rights that have now become luxuries and entitlements bestowed upon only those select citizens who toe the Government's line on political, social, and religious matters.

"And more worryingly, to those who actively contribute and not obstruct the government of India's idea of an India where its strengths of diversity, religious pluralism, and tolerance must be weeded out and crushed to lay the foundations of a one religion nation where minorities are relegated to the social, political and economic fringes," she said.

Wrote a letter to the Hon’ble Chief Justice of India about the worrying state of affairs in the country especially Jammu & Kashmir. Hoping for his kind intervention to ensure justice is served. pic.twitter.com/PdZ3zgZL1T — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) December 31, 2022

J&K youth languishing in jails without trial

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leader further alleged that since 2019, the fundamental rights of every resident of Jammu and Kashmir have been suspended arbitrarily and the constitutional guarantees given at the time of its accession were suddenly and unconstitutionally abrogated.

She said hundreds of youngsters are languishing in jails outside the Union territory as undertrials and their condition is exacerbated since they belong to poor families who lack the wherewithal to get legal aid.

"All this is happening at a time when the trust deficit and growing alienation has only widened since 2019. Passports being a fundamental right are impounded with full impunity. Journalists are being jailed and even prevented from flying out of the country," she said.

While Mufti said the only ember of hope in these "bleak circumstances" is the judiciary which only can right these "wrongs", she added, "however, it saddens me to say that so far our experience with the judiciary has not inspired much confidence".

She said it took the Supreme Court well over a year to order her release after she was detained under the Public Safety Act (PSA) in 2019.

She, however, expressed hope that with the CJI's intervention, justice is delivered and the people of Jammu and Kashmir see their expectations of dignity, human rights, constitutional guarantees, and a democratic polity realized which had inspired their forefathers to join Mahatama Gandhi's India.