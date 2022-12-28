Congress leadership claimed that Dr. Farooq Abdullah, Omar, Mehbooba Mufti, and others have given their consent to join the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Within minutes after the claim of Congress leadership Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president and former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti has given her consent to join Rahul Gandhi when his Yatra enters Jammu and Kashmir.

"I have been formally invited to join @RahulGandhi Ji for his Bharat Jodo Yatra in Kashmir today. Salute his indomitable courage & I believe it is my duty to stand with someone who has the courage to challenge fascist forces. Will be joining him in his march towards a better India", Mehbooba Mufti tweeted while giving her consent to join the Yatra.

Sources said that after reaching Srinagar today, Member of Parliament and general secretary of All India Congress Committee (AICC) K C Venugopal contacted the leadership of the National Conference and PDP and formally invited both parties to join the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Within minutes of receiving the invitation, Mehbooba Mufti wasted no time and gave her consent to join the Yatra but the National Conference leadership has yet not made any public announcement in this regard.

Top politicians to join Yatra in J&K

Top politicians from secular parties will join Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra likely to enter Jammu and Kashmir on January 22, said All India Congress Committee (AICC) General Secretary K C Venugopal.

Venugopal said the history of the Congress party was "very much connected to Kashmir history" and all like-minded people who don't believe in the "divisive politics of the BJP" would join the march in Jammu and Kashmir.

"I am happy to say that Farooq Abdullah ji, Omar Abdullah ji, Mehbooba Mufti ji, and Tarigami ji all are ready to join this yatra. That is the happiest moment for all of us," Venugopal told reporters at Srinagar.

He said like-minded people and parties across India have expressed their will to join the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

"The impact of Yatra is increasing with the passing of each day which indicates that people of the country want secular ethics intact within the country."

Venugopal said the yatra is aimed to send a clear and loud message to divisive forces like BJP and Sangh Parivar who caused massive damage to the country and its constitution.

Yatra is likely to enter J&K on January 22

The week-long program will start in Jammu and Kashmir on January 22 and culminate on January 30, K C Venugopal said

Sources said that Congress leaders in J&K are finalizing the route of the Yatra. Instead of passing through the national highway, Yatra will cover some interior areas to connect with the maximum number of people.