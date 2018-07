Former J&K chief minister Mehbooba Mufti seems to have issued a threat to the central government. She has warned the Centre of dire consequences if they try to break up People's Democratic Party.

If Delhi, tries to dismiss the voting rights of people like 1987, if it tries to create divisions and interfere like that then I think just like a Salahuddin and a Yasin Malik were born in 1987... if it tries to break PDP like that then outcomes will be dangerous."