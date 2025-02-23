A day after Legislative Assembly Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather warned members against giving unnecessary publicity to the business of the House on social media platforms, former Chief Minister and president of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mehbooba Mufti, on Sunday slammed the Speaker for trying to stifle the voice of elected representatives. She advised Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather to act as a custodian of the House and not as a censor to gag the voice of the Members of the Legislative Assembly.

"While Rather Sahab may be concerned with preserving the sanctity of legislative proceedings, as Speaker, his primary role is to safeguard the rights of members, not to act as a censor," Mehbooba Mufti posted on her social media handle while sharing a statement from the Speaker of the Assembly.

"Transparency and public awareness of legislative activities should not be seen as an infringement on parliamentary practices. On the contrary, informing the public about notices, questions, and resolutions in advance promotes accountability," she further said, adding, "Many significant parliamentary bills, such as the recent Waqf Bill, are debated publicly for months. Regrettably, it appears that Rather Sahab, a seasoned politician, is imposing a form of martial law while occupying a constitutional position."

Speaker Expresses Displeasure Over Unwarranted Publicity of House Business Notices

On Saturday, Speaker of the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly, Abdul Rahim Rather, taking serious note of the recent unwarranted publicity of notices given by legislators regarding the business of the House during the ensuing Budget session, expressed displeasure over this practice, stating that it is against parliamentary practices, conventions, and established rules.

A communiqué issued in this regard by the Legislative Assembly stated that the Speaker has observed, "According to parliamentary practice, usage, established convention, and the prevalent rules of this House, it is improper to give unwarranted publicity to the notices of questions, bills, resolutions, and other similar matters connected with the business of the House."

He expressed displeasure with the members responsible for such publicity, stating that it amounts to a breach of privilege as per the prescribed rules, and directed them to desist from this practice in the future, the document read.

Reaffirming commitment to upholding the sanctity of legislative business, a spokesperson of the Legislative Assembly said the Speaker has issued a directive to ensure strict compliance with the prescribed rules, exhorting members to observe and honor parliamentary conventions and refrain from the premature disclosure of business to be carried out in the House.

Members Shared Their Bills on Social Media

Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather issued this warning after several members shared their private bills, scheduled to be tabled in the House on social media platforms.

National Conference legislator from the Lal Chowk constituency, Ahsan Pardesi; PDP MLA from Kupwara, Mir Mohammad Fayaz; and Awami Ittehad Party legislator from Langate, Sheikh Khursheed Ahmad, shared their separate private member bills proposing a ban on alcohol in Jammu and Kashmir.

PDP member from Pulwama, Waheed Ur Rehman Parra, shared his Private Member Bill titled "The Jammu and Kashmir (Regularisation and Recognition of Property Rights of Residents in Public Land) Bill, 2025" on social media.