The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti Sayeed for questioning on March 15 in connection with a money laundering case.

Talking about the development, Mehbooba Mufti's daughter Sana Mufti told IANS, "The ED officials came to our residence to deliver a summon, but my mother was not present at home at the time."

Sana said that she has informed the officials to come to their home when her mother is there and deliver the summon to her physically.

"The ED has asked her to be present at the agency headquarters in Delhi on March 15. I dont have any details about the case," she said.

Reacting to the ED summon to her mother, Sana Mufti said, "It is a clear case of political vendetta. This is being done to intimidate my mother as she has been very vocal and critical of the government after the revocation of Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir. But we are not scared, as we have nothing to hide."

She further said that the ED officials only showed her the notice, but did not share it with her.

Mufti calls summon tediously predictable

In a tweet, Mufti expressed her angst after the ED summon. "GOIs tactics to intimidate & browbeat political opponents to make them toe their line has become tediously predictable. They don't want us to raise questions about its punitive actions & policies. Such short-sighted scheming won't work," she wrote.

(With inputs from IANS)