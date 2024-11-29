In the wake of the People Democratic Party's (PDP) worst-ever performance in the recently concluded Assembly elections, party president Mehbooba Mufti held a crucial meeting with senior party leaders in Jammu.

This marks the first time since the party's formation in 1999 that the PDP has secured only three seats in the Assembly, a significant decline from its previous standings.

The meeting, which took place at the PDP headquarters, was attended by key party figures who discussed the implications of the election results and strategized on the way forward.

Mehbooba Mufti addressed the gathering, acknowledging the party's disappointing performance and emphasizing the need for introspection and renewed efforts to reconnect with the electorate.

"We must understand the reasons behind our defeat and work collectively to restore the trust and confidence of the people of Jammu and Kashmir," Mufti stated. She reiterated the party's commitment to its core principles and vowed to continue advocating for the dignity and honor of the region's residents.

The PDP's poor showing in the elections, where it won only three out of 90 seats, has been attributed to various factors, including internal party issues and the growing influence of rival parties. The National Conference (NC) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) emerged as the dominant forces, securing 42 and 29 seats respectively.

During the meeting, party leaders discussed strategies to rebuild the PDP's grassroots presence and strengthen its organizational structure. They also deliberated on ways to address the pressing issues faced by the people of Jammu and Kashmir, including unemployment, development, and the protection of regional identity.

Mufti urged party members to engage in extensive outreach programs and to listen to the grievances of the common people. "Our strength lies in our ability to connect with the masses and address their concerns. We must work tirelessly to regain their support and trust," she said.

The meeting concluded with a resolution to undertake a comprehensive review of the party's policies and to implement necessary changes to align with the aspirations of the people. The PDP leadership expressed optimism about the party's future and reaffirmed their dedication to serving the interests of Jammu and Kashmir.

As the PDP navigates this challenging period, the party's focus will be on rebuilding its base and reestablishing itself as a significant political force in the region. The coming months will be crucial for the PDP as it seeks to recover from this electoral setback and chart a new course for the future.

Reaffirms PDP's commitment to uphold dignity, rights of J&K people

Mehbooba Mufti reaffirmed her party's commitment to upholding the dignity and rights of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

Mehbooba praised the dedication of PDP leaders and workers during the recent Assembly elections. She emphasized the party's resolve to address the grievances of the people and restore their dignity and rights.

She called for unity and resilience among party members and urged the people of Jammu and Kashmir to remain hopeful and united.

She assured that the PDP would continue working to address the challenges faced by the people of Jammu and Kashmir, focusing on justice, equality, and human rights.

"Together, we will build a future where our people can live with pride and honor, and where their contributions to society are recognized and celebrated," she added.

Reflecting on the party's journey, Mehbooba underscored the PDP's pivotal role in representing the hopes and dreams of the people. "Whether in power or in opposition, our party has consistently upheld the principles of justice and fairness, ensuring that every citizen's voice is heard and respected," she noted.