Chief Minister Omar Abdullah's statement followed by the results of the Maharashtra Assembly elections has generated a debate in the political landscape of Jammu and Kashmir about the role of the "weak" Congress party in the coalition regime of the Union Territory.

A day after Chief Minister Omar Abdullah remarked that the Congress is not part of the coalition government, the grand old party suffered a humiliating defeat in the Maharashtra Assembly polls.

The Congress party's weakening position is expected to reshape the dynamics of its alliance with the National Conference (NC). With the Congress struggling to hold its ground after a dismal performance in Maharashtra, political analysts believe the NC may reconsider the significance it places on its partnership with the party in J&K.

On Friday, Omar Abdullah remarked that the Congress party is not a part of the government in Jammu and Kashmir.

"Congress is supporting us from the outside; it has not joined our government. The government brought the resolution, and except for the BJP, all the Assembly members passed it that time which included the Congress as well", the Chief Minister said when his reaction was sought regarding differences with Congress on the issue of resolution on the special status.

Reconsidering the Alliance

It is believed that the NC will try to get rid of the "non-performing liability" Congress in Jammu and Kashmir. The Congress, already grappling with internal divisions and leadership challenges at the national level, faced another blow in Maharashtra, where it failed to make any significant electoral gains.

This weakening of the Congress's stature is expected to have ramifications beyond the state, particularly in regions like J&K, where the party is part of a "self-proclaimed alliance" with the NC because the ruling is party is not giving any importance to the grand old party.

NC's Strategic Shift

The NC, led by Omar Abdullah, has traditionally shared a pragmatic relationship with the Congress, often collaborating on key political issues. However, the Congress's eroding strength has raised questions about its viability as a dependable ally. According to political observers, the NC may seize this opportunity to sideline Congress's influence in J&K's political affairs.

"Given the Congress's poor performance in Maharashtra, it is likely that the party will re-evaluate its approach to the alliance," said a senior NC leader, wishing anonymity. "The National Conference has always prioritized regional interests, and with the Congress losing ground, the NC may feel less compelled to accommodate its demands."

In J&K, Congress has struggled to maintain its relevance in the face of shifting political dynamics. The party's weakening national stature further diminishes its ability to negotiate from a position of strength. Sources within the NC suggest that the party is unlikely to give the Congress much importance in the upcoming electoral strategy.

The Congress's internal divisions and leadership challenges at the national level have compounded its difficulties, making it a less attractive partner for the NC. As the political landscape continues to evolve, the NC's strategic decisions will likely shape the future of its alliance with the Congress in Jammu and Kashmir.

BJP celebrates Maharashtra victory.

Meanwhile, the BJP celebrated the party's victory in the Maharastra assembly elections. J&K BJP president Sat Sharma said that the BJP has become the world's largest political party, and the credit for the same goes to the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, national president J.P. Nadda, and the consistent working of the activists in every nook and corner.

He said that the BJP has the distinction of reaching new heights in the shortest period, which is also reflective of the people's mindset, which has seen the good governance model of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and wants to contribute to the country's march towards peace, progress, and prosperity by supporting and voting for it repeatedly.

He further said that the results of the 2024 assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir stand testimony to the fact that the BJP is strengthening its base in every state and UT. The BJP, here, created history by winning the highest percentage of votes and also taking its height up from last time's 25 to 29.