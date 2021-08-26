Dubbing the Peoples' Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) as a 'gang' of frustrated politicians, BJP on Thursday said that Peoples' Democratic Party (PDP) president, Mehbooba Mufti has 'disrespected' her father late Mufti Mohammad Sayeed by joining hands with the National Conference.

National general secretary of BJP, Tarun Chugh, who is in charge of the J&K unit of the party, recalled that late Mufti Mohammad Sayeed, throughout his life, had fought against the 'dynastic and corrupt politics' of Abdullahs.

Chugh observed that the decision of Mehbooba Mufti to accept the leadership of Dr. Farooq Abdullah and joining the PADG is nothing more than disrespecting late Mufti Mohammad Sayeed and brazenly abandoning the core ideology of the PDP.

"Mufti Sahib had formed PDP only to fight corrupt politics of Abdullahs' National Conference but unfortunately Mufti's daughter has joined hands with same Abdullahs," Chugh said and added that by joining PAGD, Mehbooba has accepted her defeat and proved herself as a "failed politician."

Mehbooba daydreaming on Article 370, 35-A

Reacting to recent statements of Mehbooba Mufti, Chugh said that the PDP president was daydreaming about the restoration of Article 370 and 35-A. He regretted that instead of accepting the reality, Mehbooba Mufti was trying to befool the people by raking up emotive issues. "Article 370 is a history now," he asserted.

He lashed out at Mehbooba Mufti, over her remarks accusing the BJP of "Talibanizing" Kashmir. Chugh said that Mehbooba was attempting to disturb peace in Jammu and Kashmir.

"India is a powerful country, and its Prime Minister is Narendra Modi. Whoever conspires against our country and disturbs its sovereignty will meet its doom," he said and reminded Mehbooba about India's reactions after Pulwama and Uri terror attacks.

BJP committed to restoring statehood to J&K

Chugh made it clear that BJP was committed to restoring statehood to Jammu and Kashmir. He said that statehood would resort at the appropriate time. After attending a meeting of the J&K unit of BJP, Chugh said that J&K was fast transforming into "tourism capital" from "terrorism capital."

"Development and safety of J&K is the commitment of Prime Minister, Narendra Mod and BJP is working to reach the target," he said and added that Prime Minister has also promised for early polls in J&K but Article 370 was past now.

Condemning Mehbooba Mufti for her "anti-national" statements, Chugh said that J&K has outrightly rejected PDP and the 'Gupkar Gang'.

"It was J&K's misfortune that these dynastic politicians never allowed development and growth of J&K. The exploited sentiments of the people on emotive issues," he said.