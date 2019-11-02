It looks like the British Royal Family is getting into the Halloween spirit. Well, at least, the couple Sussex is.

Reportedly, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have posted an adorable new update on their Instagram account that has a very sweet nod to Halloween.

The Instagram post by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex included a photo of the royal couple attending a Halloween workshop last year in New Zealand. Not only did Meghan and Harry's Instagram post wish their fans a happy Halloween, but they revealed a very cute nickname that they call baby Archie.

Meghan revealed that the couple call Archie Harrison, "little pumpkin." We have to say, that is an adorable nickname. Meghan Markle went on to say : "Happy Halloween!

"Wishing you all a safe and fun Halloween from our family (and our little pumpkin) to yours!"

The post also included an adorable pumpkin emoji. The post was also captioned. It seemed to explain the meaning behind the photo.

It read: "This time last year the Duke and Duchess attended a special effects workshop while on their royal tour in New Zealand!"

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been having a tough time navigating the media recent;ly, which includes social media. So, it's a breath of fresh air to see that the Royal couple seems to have their Instagram game on point.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have faced a lot of criticism for their behavior lately, and they seemed to have escalated that behavior by declaring war on the media. The Royal couple filed a lawsuit against some of the most influential and powerful media publications in the country.

We hope that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry know what they are doing and that everything is settled amicably. You can check pout the post here: